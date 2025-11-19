Kenyan LADY urges women aged 30+ and single to give Gen Zs a chance like BETTY KYALLO - “Age is just a number” (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has sparked a lively debate online after urging single women over 30 to consider dating Gen Z men.
In a viral clip, she boldly declares: “If
you’re a millennial aged 30-plus and still unmarried, it’s time to give Gen Z a
chance.”
“Don’t fear someone five or even ten years younger - age is just a
number.”
Her remarks tap into a growing trend where older women
openly embrace relationships with younger partners.
Media personality Betty Kyallo is a prime example, proudly
dating a Gen Z man despite public scrutiny.
The couple continues to flaunt their romance on social
media, proving that love doesn’t always follow traditional timelines.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
