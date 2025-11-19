Kenyan LADY urges women aged 30+ and single to give Gen Zs a chance like BETTY KYALLO - “Age is just a number” (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has sparked a lively debate online after urging single women over 30 to consider dating Gen Z men.

In a viral clip, she boldly declares: “If you’re a millennial aged 30-plus and still unmarried, it’s time to give Gen Z a chance.”

“Don’t fear someone five or even ten years younger - age is just a number.”

Her remarks tap into a growing trend where older women openly embrace relationships with younger partners.

Media personality Betty Kyallo is a prime example, proudly dating a Gen Z man despite public scrutiny.

The couple continues to flaunt their romance on social media, proving that love doesn’t always follow traditional timelines.

The Kenyan DAILY POST