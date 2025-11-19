Actress DOREA CHEGE pens heartfelt message to husband, DJ DIBUL, on International Men’s Day amid assault claims - “I’m honoured to stand by your side”







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Kenyan actress and content creator, Dorea Chege, has marked International Men’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to her fiancé, DJ Dibul.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of Dibul in traditional attire with words that radiated love and resilience.

“This year, you’ve been blessed beyond measure and tested in equal strength, but I know God’s got a greater plan unfolding,” she wrote, acknowledging the challenges they’ve faced.

Dorea went on to emphasize her unwavering support:

“I’m honoured to stand by your side, through every triumph and every trial,” she concluded with optimism for their future together:

“Here’s to the many blessings yet to come, and to us, facing them together, forever! HAPPY INTERNATIONAL MEN’S DAY.”





Her public celebration comes at a time when the couple has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Recent online speculation suggested alleged violence in their relationship, fueled by a viral video of DJ Dibul performing in a face mask.

Some fans interpreted the mask as an attempt to hide injuries.

Both Dorea and Dibul have firmly dismissed the claims.

Dorea questioned the narrative on social media, calling it baseless, while Dibul expressed confusion over why he was trending for something he insists never happened.





The Kenyan DAILY POST