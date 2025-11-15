Jealousy Turns Deadly! Mombasa man stabbed after catching his girlfriend red handed with a Ugandan bouncer (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Chaos erupted in Mombasa after a young man was viciously stabbed upon discovering his girlfriend in a compromising situation with another man.

According to reports, the victim had traveled to Western Kenya and returned to find his girlfriend, Atieno, missing.

When he texted her for the keys, she directed him to an apartment.

On arriving, he was shocked to find Atieno half-dressed with a Ugandan bouncer.

Tempers flared, and the confrontation quickly turned violent when the bouncer reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed the young man several times in the neck and back.

The victim’s screams drew neighbors, who rushed to his rescue.

He was quickly ferried to hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Police have confirmed that the girlfriend and the Ugandan man have been placed in remand for 14 days pending investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST