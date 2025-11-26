Interior CS MURKOMEN addresses withdrawal of NATEMBEYA's security as the Governor fingers President RUTO

Wednesday, November
26, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended the
withdrawal of security officers assigned to Trans Nzoia Governor George
Natembeya.
Speaking on Wednesday, November 26th, Murkomen revealed
that the withdrawal was directly linked to intelligence on planned violent
activities and allegations of collusion between some officers and criminal
elements.
He noted that officers attached to leaders remain
accountable to the service and should not be drawn into political or criminal
agendas.
“There have been cases where police officers attached to
VIPs have misused their firearms.”
“Any measure taken by the National Police Service is aimed
at preventing a crisis.”
“If an officer is working with goons, the first step is to
withdraw them before dealing with the goons,” Murkomen stated.
The CS stressed that VIP protection does not exempt officers
from their professional obligations.
“If an officer is attached to a VIP, it doesn’t make them
part of the VIP’s ideologies, campaigns or criminal plans. At all times, they
remain officers of the National Police Service,” he added.
He warned that disciplinary action will follow, including
dismissal if charges are proven.
“It’s not enough that they have been withdrawn. If found
culpable, they will lose their jobs,” he said.
However, Governor Natembeya dismissed the move as
politically motivated intimidation.
He accused the Government of targeting him and blamed
President William Ruto for the decision.
“I personally blame the President. This is intimidation from
the highest level. I have not received any explanation, and I find it
irresponsible to take away my security,” Natembeya told local media.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments