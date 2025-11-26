Interior CS MURKOMEN addresses withdrawal of NATEMBEYA's security as the Governor fingers President RUTO







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended the withdrawal of security officers assigned to Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 26th, Murkomen revealed that the withdrawal was directly linked to intelligence on planned violent activities and allegations of collusion between some officers and criminal elements.

He noted that officers attached to leaders remain accountable to the service and should not be drawn into political or criminal agendas.

“There have been cases where police officers attached to VIPs have misused their firearms.”

“Any measure taken by the National Police Service is aimed at preventing a crisis.”

“If an officer is working with goons, the first step is to withdraw them before dealing with the goons,” Murkomen stated.

The CS stressed that VIP protection does not exempt officers from their professional obligations.

“If an officer is attached to a VIP, it doesn’t make them part of the VIP’s ideologies, campaigns or criminal plans. At all times, they remain officers of the National Police Service,” he added.

He warned that disciplinary action will follow, including dismissal if charges are proven.

“It’s not enough that they have been withdrawn. If found culpable, they will lose their jobs,” he said.

However, Governor Natembeya dismissed the move as politically motivated intimidation.

He accused the Government of targeting him and blamed President William Ruto for the decision.

“I personally blame the President. This is intimidation from the highest level. I have not received any explanation, and I find it irresponsible to take away my security,” Natembeya told local media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST