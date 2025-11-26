A man stabs his wife to death in Othaya before taking his own life - Couple buried in an emotional ceremony (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - A dark cloud hovered over Kihuri village in Othaya as residents gathered for the joint burial of a couple whose lives ended in a tragic murder - suicide last week.

According to reports, the man, identified as Macharia wa Kahindo, stabbed his wife during a domestic dispute before later taking his own life.

The shocking incident has left the entire village in shock, with neighbours describing the couple’s burial as one of the most emotional ceremonies the community has witnessed in recent years.

Local leaders, including Iria-ini MCA aspirant Hon. Titus Wanjiru, attended the burial to console the grieving family and urged residents to seek peaceful conflict resolution in households.

The Kenyan DAILY POST