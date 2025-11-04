“I’m blocking them all!” - Famous Kanjo Lady GLORIA NTAZOLA cuts off her family, including her parents, for exploiting her financially







Tuesday, November 4, 2025 - Controversial social media personality, Gloria Ntazola, popularly known as the “Kanjo Lady”, has stunned fans after publicly announcing that she has cut off all communication with her close family members, including her mum and dad.

In a fiery rant shared on her social media pages, Gloria declared that she is “blocking them all”, accusing her family members of financial exploitation and claiming that they only contact her when they need money.

“They don’t call to ask how you’re doing. They only call to ask for money,” she lamented, revealing that she has been supporting her family since she was a teenager.

The outspoken social media personality said the constant financial pressure from her own family has taken a toll on her mental health and peace of mind.

Gloria went on to reveal that her family’s greed had even destroyed her romantic relationship, after some of them allegedly borrowed money from her boyfriend behind her back.

“Enough is enough. I’m choosing peace,” she added.

Her bold confession has triggered massive reactions online, with many netizens applauding her for setting firm boundaries.

Check out her posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST