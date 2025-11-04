Notorious gangster captured in a viral video being lynched along Langata Road has left behind a beautiful girlfriend - They were madly in love (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, November 4, 2025 - The young man captured in a viral video being lynched by an angry mob along Langata Road after snatching a phone while riding on a motorbike has left netizens heartbroken after it emerged that he had a beautiful girlfriend who loved him deeply.

The suspect, believed to be on the police’s most-wanted list for armed robberies, was a criminal to some, but a lover boy to one woman who saw a different side of him.

Photos of the young couple have surfaced online, showing happier days when love and laughter filled their world, before tragedy struck.

They were madly in love, and despite their humble background, the girlfriend stood by him through thick and thin.

Sadly, that love story came to a devastating end when the young man met his death at the hands of an irate mob, moments after he was caught stealing a phone.

The girlfriend has since taken to social media to mourn him, posting emotional tributes that have moved many to tears.

Netizens have flooded her comment section with condolences, with many expressing mixed emotions, torn between sympathy for her pain and condemnation of his actions.

Whatever the case, the story serves as a grim reminder that behind every crime, there’s often a broken family and a heart in pain.

See their photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST