Old Habits Die Hard! KHALIF KAIRO captured on camera getting intimate with high-end city slay queen, PHOINA, after regaining his footing (VIDEO)







Sunday, November 2, 2025 - Controversial businessman and social media influencer, Khalif Kairo, is once again the talk of the town after he was captured on camera getting cozy with high-end city slay queen and celebrity beautician, Phoina, just months after regaining his footing following a much-publicized fraud case.

In the viral video making rounds on social media, Kairo appears in high spirits as he shares warm, intimate moments with Phoina at what looks like a private gathering.

The two were seen kissing and hugging, scenes that have sent tongues wagging online and sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens.

Many couldn’t help but weigh in, with some joking that “old habits truly die hard.”

“This guy never learns,” one user commented.

“Kairo is back to default settings, even after slay queens showed him dust,” another added.

Kairo, known for his outspoken personality and flashy lifestyle, had been keeping a relatively low profile since his arrest over fraud allegations that rocked social media earlier this year.

Now, with this latest video trending, fans are left wondering whether Kairo is making a comeback to his old ways - or simply living life unapologetically.

Watch the trending video below.

KHALIF KAIRO and PHOINA pic.twitter.com/V151z1LJAp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 3, 2025

