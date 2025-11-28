“I am pregnant for my husband’s younger brother” - Utawala woman confesses! Fear women







Friday, November 28, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after an Utawala woman publicly confessed that she is expecting a child fathered by her husband’s younger brother.

According to her account, she got married in 2014 in a colourful white wedding.

However, she claims that along the way, her marriage became strained after noticing what she describes as “problems in the bedroom,” which she says pushed her into infidelity.

In her confession, she alleges that she secretly had two children outside the marriage without her husband ever finding out.

The situation escalated further when her husband’s younger brother temporarily moved into their home.

She now says she is pregnant with his child, a revelation that has shocked many online.

Read her confession.

The Kenyan DAILY POST