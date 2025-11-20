“I am only looking for fans who have money,” - Nigerian singer BURNA BOY declares following viral concert drama







Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Nigerian Afrobeat icon, Burna Boy, stirred controversy after declaring that he is only looking for fans with money.

During Instagram Live session, the Grammy-winning artist bluntly declared: “Did I tell you all to be my fans? I am only looking for fans who have money this period.”

His statement came in the wake of backlash from his November 12th concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, where he publicly ejected a couple after spotting the woman asleep during his performance.

The incident quickly went viral, prompting heated debates about respect and engagement at live shows.

Addressing critics, Burna Boy defended his actions and explained his controversial comment.

He insisted he was not “begging for support,” describing this phase of his career as “very, very treacherous.”

According to him, true fans should invest both emotionally and financially in his journey.

The remarks have sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Some argued that artists pour immense energy into performances and deserve audiences who reciprocate with enthusiasm and commitment while others accused Burna Boy of being proud and arrogant.

The Kenyan DAILY POST