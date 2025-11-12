Heartbroken NURSE JUDY reveals her deep fear of death as she mourns BETTY BAYO - “I Have Been Thinking About Her Kids”







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - Popular social media personality, Nurse Judy, has shared a deeply emotional reflection on motherhood and mortality following the death of gospel singer, Betty Bayo.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 12th, 2025, she revealed how the tragedy stirred her deepest fears as a parent.

“When I gave birth to my kids, DEATH became my worst fear.”

“I have really been thinking about her kids, jamani.”

“Oh God, they are almost the age of my kids,” Judy wrote, expressing heartbreak over Betty’s two young children now left behind.

Betty Bayo, whose real name was Beatrice Wairimu Mbugua, passed away on Monday, November 10th, at Kenyatta National Hospital.

A family representative confirmed that she died at 1:03 p.m. after battling acute leukaemia and excessive bleeding.

“We are here… today at 1:03 pm, we have lost Betty, and it is no longer a rumour,” the spokesperson said.

Judy, though she didn’t know Betty personally, said the news hit her hard.

“I cannot start to imagine how painful that is for her kids! Cancer has really robbed those kids of their mother… just like that.”

“Life really will never be fair!”

“Her death really pained me,” she added.

Judy’s post resonated with many parents, reminding them of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones.





The Kenyan DAILY POST