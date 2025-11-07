Heartbreak as U.S based Kenyan man, GEORGE YONGE, dies after complaining of headache - Leaves behind young wife and adorable infant daughter (PHOTOs)







Friday, November 07, 2025 - The Kenyan diaspora community is mourning the sudden death of George Yonge, a 35-year-old Nairobi-born father and husband who passed away in the U.S after suffering a persistent headache for three days.

George, who had lived in America for over 15 years, collapsed at home last Thursday and slipped into a coma.

He was placed on life support but tragically died on Sunday night.

His death has left his wife, Sharon Miranda, and their baby daughter Maggie - who turns one next month - devastated.

In a deeply emotional tribute shared on Facebook, Sharon described George as her soulmate, protector, and best friend.

“My heart aches in ways I never knew were possible,” she wrote.

“You weren’t just my man - you were my safe place, my everything.”

She praised George’s devotion as a father, saying his bond with Maggie made her fall in love with him “over and over again.”

Sharon vowed to keep his memory alive for their daughter, promising that Maggie would always know how deeply her father loved her.

As the family prepares for his final sendoff, a GoFundMe page has been launched to help cover funeral costs and support Sharon and Maggie during this heartbreaking time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST