This guy has decided to settle down but netizens have spotted a lot of red flags in his woman (See PHOTO)

Friday, November 7,
2025 - A young man’s post announcing that he’s finally ready to settle down
has set social media ablaze after netizens spotted what they’re calling “major red flags” in the woman he plans to marry.
The man proudly shared a photo of himself and his lover
looking all loved-up, but online detectives wasted no time zooming in and
dissecting every detail.
From the reactions, many accused the woman of looking “materialistic and problematic”, with others boldly predicting that the
marriage “won’t last a year.”
See the much-talked about photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
1 Comments
Her shoes resemble a snakeReplyDelete