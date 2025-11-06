He tried to do the unthinkable to me - A LADY who sells shoes online narrates her terrifying encounter with a man (PICTURED) along Thika Road (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 6, 2025 - A young businesswoman who sells shoes online has shared a harrowing experience while delivering shoes to a male client she met on Facebook.





According to her narration on social media, she was contacted by a man identified as Ogubi Leo , who placed an order and asked her to deliver a pair of shoes to Githurai , along Thika Road.





However, upon arrival, what seemed like a normal business transaction quickly turned into a nightmare.





In the video, she emotionally recounts how the man lured her to a secluded spot under the pretext of checking the shoes, before attempting to overpower her.





Luckily, she managed to raise an alarm and flee before the situation worsened.





Photos of the man.





Listen to her story below or HERE>>>

OGUBI LEO of Thika Road pic.twitter.com/ylzKeBIdRf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST