“He broke a bottle and aimed it towards my neck!” - WANJA NYARARI painfully narrates how her estranged husband and prominent lawyer, HARRISON KINYANJUI, almost killed her







Monday, November 17, 2025 - Renowned social media personality, Wanja Nyarari, has released a deeply emotional and disturbing account of what she describes as years of abuse in her former marriage to prominent lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui.

In a long post addressed to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Wanja claims that her harrowing experience mirrors what Sonko’s daughter, Salma Mbuvi, is currently going through after her alleged assault.

Wanja says Sonko once dealt with her during her own assault case, and she accuses him of failing to support her at a time when she feared for her life.

Below is her full statement, narrating how the events unfolded:

Dear Governor,

(This is my own lived experience and recollection of what happened on 13/03/2018 at 5:05 AM when we were just preparing for school)

That morning, the lawyer I personally introduced to you attacked me in front of my son.

He broke a Sprite bottle, and in my memory he aimed it toward my neck.

I lifted my hand to cover myself, and the glass cut deep into my wrist, blood everywhere.

We then heard police sirens…

He jumped over the gate in his pajamas, leaving behind his cars and his phones.

Later, I understood the sirens were because a neighbour had called police after hearing him shouting words like: “I will kill you!”

That was the last day we ever shared a roof, cctv footages well reserved.

Right at that moment, his phone rang, since he had left it, I answered.

It was you, Governor.

I explained what I remember had just happened.

My son was crying in the background, saying:

“Help my mum not to die… she is bleeding…”

And as I recall, you told me:

“Tell your son you are not dying, but please send the file, my case is at 9:00 AM.”

Later that morning, your case was postponed because the file was not delivered.

I remember sending you photos of my cut wrist and trying to explain everything again, from my WhatsApp still intact. But what I heard most from you was about the file.

One year later, when you came to my farm, I remember you asking me to withdraw the assault case because my “exhumation case” was affecting your lawyer’s focus.

I told you to pay me my supplies I had won a tender during Governor Kidero’s time and it continued during your time, you refused, worth 6M you said “He said I should not pay you, kuna pesa yake hapo?” There was no coin from him. Infact the investor of that Industrial diesel tender, took me to court. Still current Governor Sakaja holds my payment.

After begging you too much to talk to a man I introduced you to, over violence you went ahead to help him using your influence in Kasarani Police Station, my assault case remains pending, I signed off n told you:

“The day this happens to your daughter, you will remember me.”

Last month in court, he spoke confidently about using your name.

He also said, in front of others that you sometimes share my screenshot Facebook posts with him, on cucu nyakeru” stories.

Governor… Why would my posts reach someone I feared for my life from? And what has been your motive? That you keep appearing in our court papers?

I have no parents alive to stand up for me. But I am still someone’s daughter.

I deserved protection. Now today, your daughter seems to be facing a situation of fear and disrespect very similar to where I once stood.

As a mother, my heart hurts for her. No daughter should ever feel trapped by love that turns into danger.

Life taught me this painful truth: Better a divorced daughter than a dead daughter.

When I was almost gone, I reached out to you for help… but I felt like my attacker mattered more.

Today, my prayer is simple: That you choose protection for your daughter the way I wished someone powerful had chosen for me.

May God cover her. May no woman ever go through this again.

The Kenyan DAILY POST