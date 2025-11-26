Governor GLADYS WANGA's husband, GEORGE WANGA, lands lucrative job in RUTO’s Government

Wednesday, November
26, 2025 - George Wanga, husband to Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, has
been named the incoming Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Literature Bureau
(KLB).
The announcement followed his meeting with Education
Principal Secretary, Julius Bitok, on Wednesday, November 26th.
During the meeting, Bitok underscored the Government’s
expectations for the bureau, noting its central role in supporting education
reforms.
He said KLB had reaffirmed its mandate to provide
high-quality learning materials aligned with curriculum requirements.
“Held discussions with Mr. George Wanga, the incoming CEO of
KLB, at my office today.”
“KLB reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its mandate
of providing high-quality learning materials that support curriculum
requirements and ongoing education reforms,” Bitok stated.
The PS emphasized that the Government remains focused on
enhancing competency-based learning and ensuring equitable access to
educational resources.
He praised KLB’s contribution to national priorities,
adding: “Our focus remains on ensuring every learner has access to relevant,
affordable, and high-quality educational resources.”
Wanga’s appointment comes amid a series of high-profile Government
postings. Last week, President William Ruto appointed Michael Thoyah Kingi,
brother to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and former Magarini MP, to the Salaries
and Remuneration Commission (SRC).
Kingi will serve a six-year term, a role he described as an
opportunity to serve the country with gratitude to God, the President and
Parliament.
