Governor GLADYS WANGA's husband, GEORGE WANGA, lands lucrative job in RUTO’s Government







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - George Wanga, husband to Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, has been named the incoming Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB).

The announcement followed his meeting with Education Principal Secretary, Julius Bitok, on Wednesday, November 26th.

During the meeting, Bitok underscored the Government’s expectations for the bureau, noting its central role in supporting education reforms.

He said KLB had reaffirmed its mandate to provide high-quality learning materials aligned with curriculum requirements.

“Held discussions with Mr. George Wanga, the incoming CEO of KLB, at my office today.”

“KLB reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its mandate of providing high-quality learning materials that support curriculum requirements and ongoing education reforms,” Bitok stated.

The PS emphasized that the Government remains focused on enhancing competency-based learning and ensuring equitable access to educational resources.

He praised KLB’s contribution to national priorities, adding: “Our focus remains on ensuring every learner has access to relevant, affordable, and high-quality educational resources.”

Wanga’s appointment comes amid a series of high-profile Government postings. Last week, President William Ruto appointed Michael Thoyah Kingi, brother to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and former Magarini MP, to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Kingi will serve a six-year term, a role he described as an opportunity to serve the country with gratitude to God, the President and Parliament.

