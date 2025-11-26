GLOVES OFF! Senator KHALWALE slams President RUTO after his security was withdrawn - "What are you planning to do?"

Wednesday, November
26, 2025 - Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has openly challenged President
William Ruto following the withdrawal of his security detail.
Speaking on Wednesday, November 26th, Khalwale
questioned whether the President was aware of the security changes affecting
him and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.
He claimed six police officers assigned to his office had
been withdrawn without explanation.
“Mr. President, are you aware that the security of George
Natembeya has been withdrawn?”
“Are you aware that the security of Dr. Boni Khalwale has
been withdrawn?”
“You gave me six police officers, where are they? What are
you planning to do?” he asked.
Khalwale urged restraint as the by-election approaches,
stressing that there must be winners and losers.
“Elections are always won and lost. There must be a winner
and a loser. Let us win gracefully, but when you lose, don’t resort to
desperate measures,” he said.
Khalwale further alleged that youth had been ferried into
Kakamega from Nairobi by a former Minister, raising fears of possible chaos.
“Your Excellency, are you aware that a former Minister has
been afforded youth from Nairobi?”
“I do not know what they want to do in Kakamega,” he posed.
Calling on the President to safeguard national security,
Khalwale warned against intimidation.
“Tone down, let voting proceed freely. We are not violent
people. If violence occurs, it will be because we refuse to be intimidated,” he
declared.
