GLOVES OFF! Senator KHALWALE slams President RUTO after his security was withdrawn - "What are you planning to do?"







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has openly challenged President William Ruto following the withdrawal of his security detail.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 26th, Khalwale questioned whether the President was aware of the security changes affecting him and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

He claimed six police officers assigned to his office had been withdrawn without explanation.

“Mr. President, are you aware that the security of George Natembeya has been withdrawn?”

“Are you aware that the security of Dr. Boni Khalwale has been withdrawn?”

“You gave me six police officers, where are they? What are you planning to do?” he asked.

Khalwale urged restraint as the by-election approaches, stressing that there must be winners and losers.

“Elections are always won and lost. There must be a winner and a loser. Let us win gracefully, but when you lose, don’t resort to desperate measures,” he said.

Khalwale further alleged that youth had been ferried into Kakamega from Nairobi by a former Minister, raising fears of possible chaos.

“Your Excellency, are you aware that a former Minister has been afforded youth from Nairobi?”

“I do not know what they want to do in Kakamega,” he posed.

Calling on the President to safeguard national security, Khalwale warned against intimidation.

“Tone down, let voting proceed freely. We are not violent people. If violence occurs, it will be because we refuse to be intimidated,” he declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST