Instagram baddie, PHINY, shares PHOTOs from Asia during a luxury vacation sponsored by former Emgwen MP, ALEX KOSGEY

Monday, November 3, 2025 - Popular Instagram baddie, Phiny Holyne, has shared a series of jaw-dropping photos from her luxury vacation in Asia, with reports suggesting that the lavish trip was sponsored by former Emgwen MP, Alex Kosgey.
Phiny, known for her glamorous lifestyle and designer
wardrobe, has been flooding Instagram with breathtaking photos taken in
high-end resorts, exotic beaches, and five-star restaurants, leaving her
followers in awe.
Insiders whisper that Phiny’s Asian getaway is fully funded
by the soft-spoken former lawmaker, who is said to have a soft spot for “slay
queens and Insta-baddies.”
See the photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments