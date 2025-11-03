Instagram baddie, PHINY, shares PHOTOs from Asia during a luxury vacation sponsored by former Emgwen MP, ALEX KOSGEY







Monday, November 3, 2025 - Popular Instagram baddie, Phiny Holyne, has shared a series of jaw-dropping photos from her luxury vacation in Asia, with reports suggesting that the lavish trip was sponsored by former Emgwen MP, Alex Kosgey.

Phiny, known for her glamorous lifestyle and designer wardrobe, has been flooding Instagram with breathtaking photos taken in high-end resorts, exotic beaches, and five-star restaurants, leaving her followers in awe.

Insiders whisper that Phiny’s Asian getaway is fully funded by the soft-spoken former lawmaker, who is said to have a soft spot for “slay queens and Insta-baddies.”

See the photos.

