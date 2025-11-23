Former Mutongoi TV presenter leaks his ex-wife’s private PHOTOs on social media after a bitter fall out







Sunday, November 23, 2025 - Former Mutongoi TV presenter, Mutuse Maunda, popularly known as Star Kivisi 001, is under fire after leaking private photos of his ex-wife, Alice Syombua, on social media following a bitter breakup.

The controversial posts appeared on his Facebook account, which he later claimed had been hacked.

However, sources confirm that no hacking occurred, raising questions about the motives behind the leak.

According to whispers, the stunt was revenge-driven, after the ex-wife publicly accused Maunda of being a deadbeat father.

Alice Syombua further alleged that the former presenter had accessed her email account and sent suggestive messages and photos to random contacts, pretending to be her.

Maunda and Syombua parted ways last year over irreconcilable differences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST