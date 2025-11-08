Former British soldier accused of killing Kenyan woman, AGNESS WANJIRU, and dumping body in septic tank in Nanyuki arrested







Saturday, November 08, 2025 - A former British soldier, Robert James Purkiss, has been arrested in the United Kingdom in connection with the 2012 murder of Kenyan woman, Agnes Wanjiru, whose body was found dumped in a septic tank at a Nanyuki hotel.

The arrest, confirmed by Kenya’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Saturday, November 8th, follows a coordinated effort between Kenyan and British authorities.

Purkiss is expected to appear before a London court on November 14th, 2025, for a bail hearing related to Kenya’s extradition request.

A case management session is scheduled for December 9th.

The extradition process began on September 16th, when the ODPP secured an arrest warrant from a Nairobi court.

By October 9th, all necessary documentation had been transmitted to the Office of the Attorney General for submission to UK officials.

Wanjiru, a 21-year-old mother and freelance hairdresser, disappeared on March 31st, 2012, after being seen with British soldiers at Lions Court Lodge in Nanyuki.

Her body was discovered in a septic tank at the same lodge on June 5th, sparking public outrage and calls for justice.

She left behind a five-month-old daughter.

Purkiss, who joined the British Army in 2006, served with the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment and completed multiple tours in Afghanistan.

He was deployed to Kenya in 2012 with the British Army Training Unit (BATUK), during which Wanjiru was killed.

Following the arrest warrant’s issuance, a UK Government spokesperson expressed condolences and reiterated Britain’s support for justice:

“We remain absolutely committed to helping Wanjiru’s family secure justice.”

