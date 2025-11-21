Filmmaker ABEL MUTUA gushes over wife JUDY NYAWIRA as she turns 38 - "Every year with you feels like a blessing"







Friday, November 21, 2025 - Filmmaker and actor, Abel Mutua, has melted hearts with a touching message to his wife, Judy Nyawira, as she marked her 38th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, November 21st, 2025, Mutua reflected on their journey together, describing every year with her as a blessing.

“Happy Birthday to my Baby! Mother of my other baby.”

“Toto fine wa Mkuru. 38 looks lovely on you.”

“Every year with you feels like a blessing I’m still trying to wrap my head around.”

“You bring warmth, wisdom, and calm into my world in ways I’ll never stop appreciating.”

“May this new chapter give you the joy you give us daily,” he wrote.

In his signature playful tone, Mutua added: “Ps. I hope sherehe za hii mwezi zimeisha Sasa.”

“Nisianze kusikia sijui unataka nikutreat Makumbusho ya Dedan Kimathi. Tushasota.”

The couple, who celebrated 17 years together just a day earlier on November 20th, continue to inspire fans with their enduring love story.

Mutua acknowledged that marriage is not without challenges but emphasized the beauty of shared effort.

“Marriage is hard work, just like most things we commit to in life, but when you both put in the work, the fruits are truly, truly sweet!” he concluded.

Their bond remains a testament to love and resilience - qualities that make them one of Kenya’s most admired celebrity couples.

The Kenyan DAILY POST