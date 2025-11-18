“Alikua anataka kasusu!” - Beautiful LADY claims a manager at a popular Kisii entertainment joint tried to take advantage of her while job hunting







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - A young lady has gone public with allegations that a manager at Minnesota Restaurant and Sports Lounge, formerly known as Choma Choma Zone, attempted to take advantage of her while she was seeking employment at the rebranded entertainment spot based in Kisii town.

In her claims shared online, the lady alleges that the manager has been preying on desperate job seekers, particularly young women, by making inappropriate advances during the hiring process.

She further claims that ladies who decline such advances are immediately denied job opportunities.

She paraded his photo on social media while calling out his behaviours.

See her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST