Death strikes the ODINGA family again as RAILA’s sister, BERYL ACHIENG, passes away - Here is RUTH ODINGA’s statement







Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - The Odinga family is mourning once again following the death of Beryl Achieng Odinga, the younger sister of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Confirming the news, Ruth Odinga announced that Beryl died on Tuesday, November 25th at Nairobi West Hopital.

“It is with a heavy heart, but accepting the will of God, we announce the sudden passing of Beryl Achieng Odinga. Daughter of the Late Hon Jaramogi Odinga and Mama Mary Ajuma Oginga.”

“Mother to Ami Auma, Chizi and Taurai. Sister to Senator Oburu Oginga, Rt Hon Raila Odinga, Akinyi Wenw, among others. Sister‑in‑law to Dr Anne Oburu, Dr Canon Ida Odinga, Hon Tabu Osewe, and Judy Oburu,” Ruth Odinga stated.

She added: “While we are deeply saddened by her demise and the immense void left in our lives, we take solace in the belief that she is safe in the Lord’s arms and are thankful for the invaluable gift of the time we were privileged to share with her and for the profound impact she had on all who knew her.”

The family has not disclosed the cause of her death.

Her passing comes just weeks after the nation mourned Raila Odinga.





The Kenyan DAILY POST