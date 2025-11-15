Exhausted and Overworked!! Another long-distance driver crashes on Mombasa Road (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - There was a traffic snarl-up along Mombasa Road after a bus belonging to Dreamline Bus Company was involved in a serious accident, leaving several passengers critically injured.

According to eyewitness reports, the driver, appearing exhausted, lost control of the bus and collided head-on with an oncoming lorry.

This comes just days after another long-distance driver died on the spot in a separate crash on the same highway, raising fresh concerns about driver fatigue.

Bus companies are facing criticism for overworking drivers, especially as the festive season approaches, leading to a rising number of road accidents.

See photos of the accident scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST