Exhausted and Overworked!! Another long-distance driver crashes on Mombasa Road (PHOTOs)

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - There was a traffic snarl-up along Mombasa Road after a bus belonging to Dreamline Bus Company was involved in a serious accident, leaving several passengers critically injured.
According to eyewitness reports, the driver,
appearing exhausted, lost control of the bus and collided head-on with an
oncoming lorry.
This comes just days after another long-distance
driver died on the spot in a separate crash on the same highway,
raising fresh concerns about driver fatigue.
Bus companies are facing criticism for overworking
drivers, especially as the festive season approaches, leading to a rising
number of road accidents.
See photos of the accident scene.
