“CBD Showdown”! Former Tusker Project Fame judge IAN MBUGUA blocks rogue Government vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road (VIDEOs)



Saturday, November 15, 2025 – There was drama in Nairobi CBD after former Tusker Project Fame judge, Ian Mbugua, confronted a Government vehicle that was blatantly being driven on the wrong side of the road.

In videos circulating online, Ian is seen boldly stopping his BMW and blocking the Government vehicle, leading to a tense stand-off.

The veteran actor and music director stands his ground, forcing the stunned driver to follow the traffic rules as pedestrians watch the confrontation unfold.

Many Kenyans have since praised Ian for calling out impunity in broad daylight, something motorists often complain about but rarely challenge directly.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments