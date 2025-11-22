From cabin crew to convicts!! 3 Kenya Airways staff jailed for 25 years over Ksh 60M heroin scandal - “They will rot in jail”







Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Three Kenya Airways employees have been sentenced to 25 years in prison each after being found guilty of trafficking heroin valued at more than Ksh 60 million.

According to a statement released on Saturday, November 22nd , by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Court handed down the sentences to Lennox Chengek Chestit, a cabin crew member; Kenneth Sinzore Isundu, a ground staffer; and Alfric Odhiambo Otieno, also a cabin crew member.

Alongside the lengthy jail terms, each convict was slapped with hefty fines ranging between Ksh 88 million and Ksh 90 million.

Failure to pay will add an extra year behind bars, to run concurrently with their main sentences.

The convictions stemmed from two separate counts of trafficking narcotics.

In the first count, Chestit and Isundu were found guilty of trafficking 9,845.70 grams of heroin worth Ksh29.5 million.

In the second one, Otieno and Isundu were convicted of trafficking 20 kilograms of heroin valued at Ksh60 million.

Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku dismissed their appeals for non-custodial sentences, stressing that drug trafficking offences fall outside the scope of the Community Service Orders Act.

“To see employees of Kenya Airways themselves involved in drug trafficking is more damaging than any of them possibly imagined,” she noted, highlighting the reputational harm to national institutions.

DPP Renson Ingonga welcomed the judgment, calling it a strong signal of Kenya’s resolve to dismantle drug networks.

“This verdict sends a clear message that no individual or institution is beyond the reach of the law,” he affirmed.