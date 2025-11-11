Drama as a young Kenyan couple fights in public over cheating accusations (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded at a city restaurant after a young Kenyan couple was captured on camera engaging in a heated altercation over alleged infidelity.

In the viral video, a visibly furious lady confronts her boyfriend, accusing him of cheating with another woman.

The confrontation quickly escalates, attracting a curious crowd as the pair hurl insults and attempt to grab each other by the neck.

Bystanders can be heard pleading with the lovers to calm down, but their efforts proved futile as the argument turned more chaotic.

The incident has since ignited conversations online, with many Kenyans expressing concern over the growing trend of couples airing their relationship drama in public.

