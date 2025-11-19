DOREEN MAJALA explains how her ex-husband MP GIDEON MULYUNGI would bring young LADIES to their matrimonial Karen home - Slay queen NJOKI even recorded videos (WATCH)







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Media personality Doreen Majala has opened up about the disturbing experiences she endured during her marriage to Mwingi Central MP, Gideon Mulyungi, claiming that the legislator would invite young ladies into their matrimonial Karen home while they were still together.

Majala, who has kept silent for years about the intimate details of her failed marriage, spoke to blogger Edgar Obare, where she broke down events that she says contributed to the collapse of their union.

According to Majala, the MP frequently brought young women to their Karen residence, a behaviour she describes as humiliating, disrespectful, and emotionally draining.

One of the ladies, identified as Rahsyn Njoki on TikTok, visited the MP for private escapades and went on to post videos taken inside the Karen home, which Majala says was still her matrimonial house at the time.

In one of the videos shared on TikTok, a large portrait of MP Mulyungi can clearly be seen hanging on the wall, appearing to confirm the location.

Njoki also recorded another clip in the parking area, where the MP’s Range Rover was visible in the background.

Doreen Majala and MP Mulyungi’s marriage first hit national headlines several years ago after the TV personality accused the lawmaker of assault, resulting in a widely publicised court case.

Although the matter eventually faded from the limelight, Majala now says there was much more happening behind closed doors.

Watch videos of Njoki at the MP’s residence

Video 1 HERE>>>

NJOKI at MP GIDEON MULYUNGI's house in Karen pic.twitter.com/3JvbOIFghf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 19, 2025

NJOKI at MP GIDEON MULYUNGI's house in Karen pic.twitter.com/93pv4kXISa — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 19, 2025

