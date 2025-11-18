DJ DIBUL breaks his silence after rumours he was beaten by his wife, DOREA CHEGE







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Popular Mugithi deejay and content creator, DJ Dibul, has finally addressed rumours circulating online suggesting that he has been a victim of domestic abuse.

Rumours on social media alleged that his celebrity wife, actress Dorea Chege, had physically assaulted him, reportedly causing him to miss a recent club gig to tend to his injuries.

Taking to his Facebook account, DJ Dibul dismissed the rumours, expressing shock at the allegations and emphasizing that they were untrue.

He also used the platform to invite fans to his upcoming shows, urging them to focus on his music and performances rather than gossip.

Check out his post.





