Detectives intercept a truck ferrying bhang worth Sh 72 million along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway (PHOTOs)







Sunday, November 23, 2025 - A well-coordinated operation led by Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives in Mombasa has resulted in the arrest of six traffickers along with the seizure of bhang valued at approximately Sh72 million.

Acting on intelligence, detectives intercepted a truck with registration number KDT 659G along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway before the narcotics hit the streets.

An inspection of the truck uncovered 50 sacks stuffed with long rolls of bhang wrapped with khaki papers weighing a total of 2,400kg.

The driver, Nolden Ogola Misieba, and his co-driver, Andrew Kaida, were arrested on the spot.

Hot on their heels, detectives also intercepted three more vehicles believed to be part of the distribution chain: KCL 458S, a Toyota Noah driven by Jefferson Kamau with his accomplice, Lawrence Onyango; KCZ 567R, a Nissan Note driven by John Lutomia; and KDQ 867K, a Toyota Vitz driven by Samuel Juma Okoth.

Subsequent investigations have since revealed that the three vehicles were meant to be loaded with the intercepted consignment for distribution across Mombasa and its environs.

All six suspects are in custody, undergoing processing, while the seized narcotics and vehicles are being detained as exhibits.

The DCI remains steadfast in the war against drug trafficking and salutes vigilant members of the public whose timely tip-offs keep our communities safer.

