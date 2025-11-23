MOSES KURIA issues strong warning to President RUTO over upcoming by-elections - “I cannot remain silent, and my heart is not at peace”







Saturday, November 23, 2025 - Former Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has cautioned President William Ruto against escalating political violence as Kenya heads into by-elections scheduled for Thursday, November 27th, 2025.

Speaking on Saturday, November 22nd, Kuria said the international community is closely monitoring how the polls will be conducted.

He pointed to heightened tensions in Narok, Embu, and Bungoma counties, where campaigns have already been marred by confrontations.

“I was here in 2007, and I saw what Kenya went through. I cannot remain silent, and my heart is not at peace.”

“Yesterday in Narok, they were threatening people, and you saw what happened to Natembeya in Kabuchai,” Kuria remarked.

He warned that Kenya’s credibility is at stake, adding: “The international community is watching.”

“How we conduct these elections is of interest to them.”

Kuria further stressed that tolerance levels among Kenyans are at their lowest.

“Some people think what Suluhu did can be done here. My friends, Kenyans are not Tanzanians. Don’t try that here.”

“It will not be business as usual,” he said.

His remarks came after Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya was attacked while campaigning in Kabuchai, Bungoma County.

Natembeya, who was rallying support for DAP-K’s MCA aspirant, Eric Wekesa, was disrupted by goons.

DAP-K later accused National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula of orchestrating the incident, urging IEBC and police to act against political violence.

