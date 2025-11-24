Defiant Pastor KANYARI tells off critics claiming that he is not fit to be allowed custody of his two children after BETTY BAYO’s passing - “Even a snake cares of its young”

Monday, November 24,
2025 - Prophet Victor Kanyari, founder of Salvation Healing Ministries, has
declared that he will continue his dramatic meat‑roasting sessions during
church services, despite mounting criticism.
Speaking at his Njiiru‑based church on Sunday, November 23rd,
2025, Kanyari addressed online claims suggesting that he should not be allowed
custody of his two children, Sky and Dani, because of his antics.
The two children had been staying with their mother, Betty
Bayo, who succumbed to cancer on November 10th.
Kanyari dismissed the accusations as unfair, questioning
what wrongdoing he had ever committed to justify such judgment.
“Some people are saying that Kanyari should not be given his
children.”
“Even a snake cares for its young. Even a mad person takes
care of their children.”
“What are you people talking about? Which big antics are you
referring to?” he asked.
He went on to laugh off suggestions that roasting meat for
his congregation could be considered irresponsible, insisting that the practice
is safe, communal, and spiritually uplifting.
He even revealed plans to roast an entire cow in future
sessions, saying critics will have to live with it.
“If that’s a problem, then yes, I will continue roasting
meat in church. I even plan to roast an entire cow here.”
“If you don’t want me to do it, fine, I will do it anyway,”
he said defiantly.
Kanyari also defended himself against renewed references to
the infamous “310 scandal,” where he once asked worshippers to pay Ksh310 for
miracles.
“Is it because I once had the 310 scandal? In other
churches, people are charged even 7,000 shillings, and no one says anything. So
why should this minor scandal be used to declare me unfit as a parent?” he
argued.
