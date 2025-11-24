BETTY BAYO’s daughter, SKY, defends her two fathers, KANYARI and TASH, in emotional message after her mum’s burial – ‘Don’t bully my BABA and my DAD’







Monday, November 24, 2025 - Sky Victor, daughter of the late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, has delivered a powerful message defending both of her fathers.

In a heartfelt YouTube video just days after her mother’s burial, Sky urged fans and followers to be mindful of their comments, making it clear that she loves her biological father, Pastor Kanyari, and step father Tash equally.

Sky emphasized her love for both men, saying that no amount of speculation or gossip will change how she feels about her family.

“Thank you so much for the love, but at the same time, be careful what you are commenting.”

“I still love both of my fathers. I don’t know what you’re talking about. I am not picking sides, I love them both,” she said.

Sky also cautioned against assumptions, noting that many things happen behind the scenes that outsiders may not understand.

“Please be careful. Don’t bully my baba, don’t bully my dad.”

“You don’t know what is happening behind the scenes,” she explained.

Adding: “Some of you might hear small information and assume anything, don’t assume.”

“There are so many things happening behind the cameras. So please don’t assume, I want my mom to rest in peace,” she added.

She added that her greatest wish is for her mother to rest in peace, promising to make her proud.

“It was sad seeing the casket go down, but yeah, my last word to say is I will make my mother proud, no matter what.”

