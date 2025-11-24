City lawyer loses a phone worth Ksh 140,000 after being attacked by armed thugs riding in a private vehicle - They had a machete and a pistol (PHOTO)







Monday, November 24, 2025 - A victim of a violent roadside robbery appealed to the public and security agencies for heightened vigilance after being ambushed by armed thugs travelling in an unidentified vehicle.

The gang, reportedly carrying a machete and what appeared to be a Ceska pistol, attacked and robbed him of his Tecno Phantom Z smartphone valued at approximately Ksh 140,000.

According to the victim, the incident occurred along a roadside stretch where the vehicle pulled up abruptly before the attackers descended on him.

“They had a machete and a Ceska-like pistol. They took my phone and assaulted me. They did not give me any chance to defend myself,” he recalled, describing the terrifying encounter.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the attack but managed to escape further harm.

He has since reported the matter to authorities and is urging members of the public to prioritise their safety and avoid confronting the suspects if spotted.

“I’m asking anyone who may come across this vehicle or recognise the pattern of these attacks to report immediately to the DCI or the nearest police station. These individuals are dangerous and should only be handled by trained law enforcement officers,” he added.





