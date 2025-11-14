DCI cautions members of the public against online dating - Reveals how criminals are using dating platforms to lure victims







Friday, November 14, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) wishes to alert members of the public regarding a disturbing rise in violent robberies originating from interactions on online dating platforms, where unsuspecting individuals are lured into perilous situations under the pretext of friendship or romance.

Victims, both citizens and foreign nationals, are often approached on dating apps or social media, cultivated into a false sense of trust, and subsequently invited to meet in private or unfamiliar locations.

Tragically, these gatherings frequently culminate in ambushes, robberies, and, in some cases, physical assaults.

In light of this alarming situation, we urge the public to exercise heightened caution when interacting with such platforms.

To ensure your safety, it is crucial to protect your personal information.

Avoid sharing any sensitive details, particularly financial information, with individuals you've only met online.

Fraudsters are particularly skilled at creating emotional connections, which they then exploit to extract personal data that could lead to financial or personal harm.

It is equally important to verify the individuals you interact with before placing your trust in them.

If someone seems too perfect or their story appears inconsistent, consider this a red flag.

When it comes to arranging in-person meetings, always choose safe, public spaces.

Opt for well-lit locations like cafes, restaurants, or shopping centers for your first encounter.

It is best to avoid private residences or secluded areas, as these can pose significant risks.

Before you head out to meet someone, inform a trusted friend or family member about your plans, including whom you are meeting, where you will be, and the time of your meeting.

Additionally, keep your phone charged and, if possible, share your live location with someone you trust.

If you ever feel threatened or encounter suspicious behavior, disengage immediately and seek help.

Don’t hesitate to contact the nearest police station or reach out to official channels for support.

Reporting any suspicious profiles or threats can help protect others from becoming victims.

The DCI remains deeply committed to the safety of all citizens, residents and visitors in Kenya.

Our teams are actively pursuing individuals and groups involved in these crimes, and we urge anyone with relevant information to come forward.