A young Kenyan man based in Qatar takes his own life after losing 3 years of savings to his girlfriend - RIP DOMMY (PHOTO)







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - The Kenyan community living and working in Qatar is in mourning following the tragic death of Dommy, a young man who reportedly took his own life after suffering a devastating personal loss.

Sources close to him say Dommy had been saving diligently for three years, only for his savings to be taken by his girlfriend.

Friends remember him as hardworking, ambitious, and full of life, and his sudden death has left family and friends struggling to come to terms with the loss.

In the wake of his passing, friends and members of the Kenyan diaspora have taken to social media to share heartfelt tributes, memories, and condolences, expressing shock and sorrow at the tragedy.





