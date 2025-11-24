ODM MP demands hungry crowd chant ‘one term’ before buying them lunch - “Kama unataka kukula lunch sema one term! (VIDEO)







Monday, November 24, 2025 - Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi, has ignited political controversy after urging a crowd in Vihiga County to chant “one term” against President William Ruto’s tenure before he buys them lunch.

In a post shared on his official X account on Sunday evening, November 23rd, 2025, Amisi captured the dramatic moment in Mudete where he rallied residents with the slogan.

He told the gathering that anyone feeling hungry should simply declare “one term” and he will provide food.

“Kama mko njaa na manasema Caleb awapee lunch, sema one term! Kama unataka kukula lunch sema one term!” Amisi shouted, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The legislator escalated his attack by targeting Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang’ula.

“Kama unasema Ruto aende sema kwa mikono, Ruto aende asieende, Mudavadi hoiye, Wetang’ula hoiye wataenda na Ruto!” he declared.

Amisi is among a group of young ODM MPs and Senators openly opposing the party’s pact with Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration, branded the “broad-based government.”

The faction has merged under the banner Kenya Moja, led by ODM Secretary General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who has been a vocal critic of the arrangement and Ruto’s re-election bid.

