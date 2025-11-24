BETTY BAYO’s daughter, SKY, reveals late mother suffered stroke immediately after doctors confirmed she was battling stage four blood cancer







Monday, November 24, 2025 - In a deeply emotional YouTube video shared on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025, Sky Victor, daughter of late gospel singer Betty Bayo, opened up about the heartbreaking final days of her mother’s life.

Sky recounted how everything changed on a Saturday, just after doctors confirmed that Betty was battling blood cancer (acute myeloid leukaemia, AML).

“The day before, the doctors had finally told her the real condition she had, and they explained clearly that it was leukaemia,” Sky recalled.

The diagnosis, she said, was delivered directly and left her mother visibly shaken.

According to Sky, the shock of hearing the news triggered a stroke almost immediately.

She described how her mother’s facial muscles were affected, with one side of her mouth pulling to the side, a clear sign that something serious had happened.

“The stroke affected her face, and one side of her mouth started to pull to the side,” she explained.

She emphasised that all of this - from the diagnosis to the stroke - unfolded within that Saturday.

Betty Bayo, best known for her gospel hit 11th Hour, passed away on Monday, November 10th, 2025, after battling acute leukaemia and excessive bleeding.

She was first admitted to AAR Hospital on Kiambu Road before being transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital, where she succumbed at 1:03 pm.

Bayo was diagnosed with AML at stage four, the point of bone marrow failure.

“Her bone marrow had stopped producing platelets, and even the few that were produced were being consumed by her body in an autoimmune response.”

“At that stage, her body had effectively started feeding on itself,” a doctor revealed.

Her burial took place on Thursday, November 20th, 2025.

