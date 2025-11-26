Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU bond she shared with late RAILA’s sister BERYL ACHIENG in emotional tribute - "She was concerned about me"







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has shared a heartfelt tribute to the late Beryl Achieng Odinga, sister to late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Beryl passed away on Tuesday, November 25th, 2025, at Nairobi West Hospital, just a month after Raila’s burial, plunging the Odinga family into fresh mourning.

Nyamu expressed her shock and sadness in an Instagram post, recalling the bond she shared with Beryl.

She revealed that Beryl had a “soft spot” for her during their time working together and often worried about her public image and online battles.

“Lately, she had been very concerned about how I handle social media trolls.”

“But little did she know, the trolls had made me,” Nyamu wrote, noting that while the advice came from care, the digital conflicts had shaped her resilience.

Their friendship was rooted in professional collaboration at the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company, where Beryl served as Chair.

She also shared a photo of the two of them seated outdoors, smiling and relaxed, a candid reminder of their closeness.

Nyamu added that she suspected something was wrong when Beryl failed to attend Raila’s funeral.

“When she didn’t attend Baba’s funeral, I knew something was wrong,” she said.

Nyamu concluded her tribute with a simple farewell: “Rest in peace, Osiep Chunya.”

Beryl, the daughter of the late Hon. Jaramogi Odinga and Mama Mary Ajuma Oginga, was remembered for her quiet strength and leadership.





The Kenyan DAILY POST