Brazen burglary in Ongata Rongai caught on CCTV as suspect steals electronics after breaking into a home (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - A brazen burglary was
captured on CCTV at a residence in Exciting Estate, Ongata Rongai, Kajiado
County, after an unidentified suspect broke into a home and escaped with
several valuables.
According to the homeowner, the intruder skillfully gained
access to the house before stealing a television set, a laptop, and a
music system.
The suspect is seen on camera calmly moving through the
rooms before fleeing the scene with the electronics.
Residents, together with local authorities, have now
launched a search for the suspect.
Police are urging anyone who recognizes the individual from
the CCTV footage to report immediately to the nearest station.
Investigations are ongoing.
See the video HERE>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments