Brazen burglary in Ongata Rongai caught on CCTV as suspect steals electronics after breaking into a home (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - A brazen burglary was captured on CCTV at a residence in Exciting Estate, Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, after an unidentified suspect broke into a home and escaped with several valuables.

According to the homeowner, the intruder skillfully gained access to the house before stealing a television set, a laptop, and a music system.

The suspect is seen on camera calmly moving through the rooms before fleeing the scene with the electronics.

Residents, together with local authorities, have now launched a search for the suspect.

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the individual from the CCTV footage to report immediately to the nearest station.

Investigations are ongoing.

See the video HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST