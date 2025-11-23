Kenyan TikToker GLORIA NTAZOLA declares that her money is for beauty enhancement only - “Investments bwana atakuja nazo”

Sunday, November 23,
2025 - Popular TikToker and beauty entrepreneur, Gloria Ntazola, has caused
a buzz on social media after unapologetically stating that her money is
strictly for enhancing her beauty.
In a candid Instagram post, she declared, “Pesa
zangu nizakujiumba. Shamba na investment bwana atakuianazo.”
For her, personal grooming and cosmetic enhancements aren’t
luxuries - they’re essentials for confidence and professionalism in the beauty
industry.
Ntazola, who shot to fame after a viral run-in with a Kanjo
Askari, has built her brand around self-care.
Recently, she revealed that she had undergone lip filler
procedures in Nigeria, describing the move as part of her commitment to
maintaining a sharp, camera-ready image.
“I’m in the cosmetics industry; I just don’t sell body
lotions. I want to venture into other things related to cosmetics.”
“Please, I need to look sharp. Don’t expect me to look like someone in the mechanical engineering fields,” she explained.
