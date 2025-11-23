Kenyan TikToker GLORIA NTAZOLA declares that her money is for beauty enhancement only - “Investments bwana atakuja nazo”







Sunday, November 23, 2025 - Popular TikToker and beauty entrepreneur, Gloria Ntazola, has caused a buzz on social media after unapologetically stating that her money is strictly for enhancing her beauty.

In a candid Instagram post, she declared, “Pesa zangu nizakujiumba. Shamba na investment bwana atakuianazo.”

For her, personal grooming and cosmetic enhancements aren’t luxuries - they’re essentials for confidence and professionalism in the beauty industry.

Ntazola, who shot to fame after a viral run-in with a Kanjo Askari, has built her brand around self-care.

Recently, she revealed that she had undergone lip filler procedures in Nigeria, describing the move as part of her commitment to maintaining a sharp, camera-ready image.

“I’m in the cosmetics industry; I just don’t sell body lotions. I want to venture into other things related to cosmetics.”

“Please, I need to look sharp. Don’t expect me to look like someone in the mechanical engineering fields,” she explained.





