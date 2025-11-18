Media personality JANET MBUGUA lauds MIKE SONKO for rescuing his daughter, SALMA, from abusive husband - “He did what many families fail to do”





Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Media personality, Janet Mbugua, has praised former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for stepping in to protect his daughter, Salma, from an abusive marriage, saying his swift action may have saved her life.





In a video statement shared on Instagram, Janet acknowledged Sonko’s notorious reputation but insisted that his response was exemplary.





“Yes, he is a polarising figure, but he did what most families fail to do. He went straight into the gender-based recovery centre, and he saved her life,” she said.





Mbugua highlighted the complex realities survivors face, noting that abuse is rarely about choice.





“Fear and love live in the same space. Economic dependence is real. Stigma and shame are real,” she explained, underscoring the emotional and psychological traps victims often endure.





She urged families to be proactive and supportive, stressing that compassion must extend beyond rescue.





“What does being proactive look like? It looks like checking in even after a survivor has left. It means paying attention to signs or patterns you can name, and being a safe space for the person affected. Remember, shame, stigma, and fear are real.”





She encouraged Kenyans to share resources such as Gender-Based Recovery Centres (GBRCs) and avoid judgment.





“It means sharing resources like GBRC and others online. But it really means paying attention and not loading judgement on somebody who is already fearing for her life,” she added.





The incident first came to light through Sonko’s social media, where he described the distress call from Salma.





“Today, we received a distress call… her voice trembling, her spirit broken. I acted immediately, because no mother or father can sit still when their child is hurting,” he said.



