“Kazi Yako Ni Kudandia Wasichana Wa Shule!” - Woman confronts a police officer for preying on her High School daughter (VIDEO)







Sunday, November 23, 2025 - A video has emerged showing a furious mother confronting a police officer she accused of preying on her teenage daughter, a high school student.

In the video, the woman can be heard shouting, “Kazi yako ni kudandia wasichana wa shule!” as she blocks the officer from walking away.

The mother further alleged that the officer, identified as Koech, frequently spends time in local bars drinking with teenage girls, and even accused him of being responsible for pregnancies among some schoolgirls in the area.

Watch the video>>>

Kazi Yako Ni Kudandia Wasichana Wa Shule! pic.twitter.com/G3XvA0hYWH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST