MOSES KURIA appears at Mbeere North campaign rally with head bandage, alleges attack by supporters of UDA candidate LEO WAMUTHENDE (VIDEO)

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - Former Trade Cabinet Secretary and Chama Cha Kazi leader, Moses Kuria, sparked controversy after arriving at a campaign rally in Mbeere North with a bandage wrapped around his head.
Kuria, campaigning for the Chama Cha Kazi candidate in the
hotly contested by-election, claimed that he had been attacked by
supporters of UDA candidate, Leo Wamuthende.
Campaigns in Mbeere North have been tense, with clashes
reported between rival factions.
The UDA candidate, believed to be backed by state machinery,
is facing stiff competition from Newton Karish, who is being supported by
former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Kuria has also thrown his weight behind the Chama Cha Kazi
candidate.
Watch the viral clip of Moses Kuria arriving at a campaign
rally with a head bandage.
Shock as Moses Kuria shows up in a campaign rally in Mbeere North with a bandage wrapped on his head with a section of his supporters alleging that he was attacked by UDA candidate supporters. pic.twitter.com/OyCRRYGCBH— Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) November 24, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments