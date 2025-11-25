MOSES KURIA appears at Mbeere North campaign rally with head bandage, alleges attack by supporters of UDA candidate LEO WAMUTHENDE (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - Former Trade Cabinet Secretary and Chama Cha Kazi leader, Moses Kuria, sparked controversy after arriving at a campaign rally in Mbeere North with a bandage wrapped around his head.

Kuria, campaigning for the Chama Cha Kazi candidate in the hotly contested by-election, claimed that he had been attacked by supporters of UDA candidate, Leo Wamuthende.

Campaigns in Mbeere North have been tense, with clashes reported between rival factions.

The UDA candidate, believed to be backed by state machinery, is facing stiff competition from Newton Karish, who is being supported by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kuria has also thrown his weight behind the Chama Cha Kazi candidate.

Watch the viral clip of Moses Kuria arriving at a campaign rally with a head bandage.

Shock as Moses Kuria shows up in a campaign rally in Mbeere North with a bandage wrapped on his head with a section of his supporters alleging that he was attacked by UDA candidate supporters. pic.twitter.com/OyCRRYGCBH — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) November 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST