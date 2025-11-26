Kenyan TikToker GLORIA NTAZOLA warns ladies over the surgeries she has undergone to enhance her beauty - "I did it for me, You could lose your life"







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Kenyan tiktoker and beauty entrepreneur, Gloria Ntazola, has warned her fans about the dangers of cosmetic surgery, warning that such procedures can be life-threatening.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she admitted to undergoing surgery for personal reasons and stressed that her choice should not be blindly copied.

“Disclaimer!! These surgeries are very dangerous, u can end up losing your life in the process.”

“Whatever you decide to do, that’s on you, not me.”

“Nobody put a gun on your head I did this for me,” she wrote.

She went on to disclose that she spent over Ksh 900,000 on surgery to enhance her beauty during a recent trip to Nigeria, breaking down the costs for her followers.

“I’ll share with y’all everything you need to know. It’s affordable. Flight ticket visa 285k.”

“The hotel where I stayed 4 days before surgery was paying 47k a night, that’s in Banana Island, it’s a bit expensive!!”

“Surgery itself is 900k. Staying at the hospital for 16 days, after care, you pay 13k per night.”

“Other utilities, shopping and buying stuff and extra expenditures were over 600k because I’m a spendthrift,” she explained.

Ntazola clarified that her extended hospital stay was optional, chosen for massages and post-surgery care.

“It’s not a must to stay at the clinic for that long; you can leave once you feel like you’re good on your own. I stayed long because of the draining and the massages.”

“You can get a B&B but nobody will come there to look after you!!” she noted.

She further advised fans to plan carefully, highlighting hidden costs like garments and fillers.

“Please do your maths right and plan yourself; it’s something you can do,” she added.

Her warning comes at a time when several Kenyan celebrities are increasingly turning to cosmetic surgery to enhance their appearances.

Despite the risks, the trend reflects a growing desire to meet beauty standards shaped by social media and global pop culture.





