DRAMA! A KIKUYU LADY married to an elderly German billionaire locked out of their matrimonial Diani Villa as he moves in with a younger side chick (VIDEOs)







Thursday, November 20, 2025 - A dramatic confrontation unfolded in Diani after a Kenyan woman, married to an 84-year-old German businessman, claimed that she was locked out of their lavish villa following her husband’s alleged decision to move in with a younger woman.

According to the woman, who says she has been married to the German tycoon for 11 years, trouble began after she travelled to Nairobi to take care of her ailing mother.

Upon her return, she alleges that she found security denying her access to the home she claims they acquired together.

In the videos circulating online, the elderly man, said to be a well-known car dealer, is seen in a heated exchange with her at the entrance of the villa.

At one point, he appears to hurl insults as she insists on being allowed into what she refers to as their matrimonial home.

A tense standoff ensues once she manages to enter the compound.

She confronts the young woman and accuses her of breaking up their marriage, an accusation the alleged side-chick does not respond to in the clip.

The woman further claims that her marriage has been strained for years due to recurring disputes, and alleges that her husband has been using law enforcement officers to intimidate her during their disagreements.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST