DRAMA! A KIKUYU LADY married to an elderly German billionaire locked out of their matrimonial Diani Villa as he moves in with a younger side chick (VIDEOs)

Thursday, November 20, 2025 - A dramatic confrontation unfolded in Diani after a Kenyan woman, married to an 84-year-old German businessman, claimed that she was locked out of their lavish villa following her husband’s alleged decision to move in with a younger woman.
According to the woman, who says she has been married to the
German tycoon for 11 years, trouble began after
she travelled to Nairobi to take care of her ailing mother.
Upon her return, she alleges that she found security denying
her access to the home she claims they acquired together.
In the videos circulating online, the elderly man, said to
be a well-known car dealer, is seen in a heated exchange with her at the
entrance of the villa.
At one point, he appears to hurl insults as she insists on
being allowed into what she refers to as their matrimonial home.
A tense standoff ensues once she manages to enter the
compound.
She confronts the young woman and accuses her of breaking up
their marriage, an accusation the alleged side-chick does not respond to in the
clip.
The woman further claims that her marriage has been strained
for years due to recurring disputes, and alleges that her husband has been
using law enforcement officers to intimidate her during their disagreements.
Watch the videos.
