Woman cries after meeting her Facebook date - The “young man” she fell for was an elderly mzee (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - A woman has shared her shocking and hilarious experience on Facebook Dating, leaving social media users in stitches.
According to the lady, she matched with a man who claimed to
be 33 years old
and seemed charming, funny, and mature during their three-day online
conversations.
However, when they finally agreed to meet in person, she was
stunned to discover that
the man was actually an elderly gentleman, far from the
youthful photos he had posted on his profile.
The incident
has since sparked debate on catfishing
and deception in online dating, with many users warning others to always video call before
meeting strangers in person.
