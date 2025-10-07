Woman cries after meeting her Facebook date - The “young man” she fell for was an elderly mzee (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - A woman has shared her shocking and hilarious experience on Facebook Dating, leaving social media users in stitches.

According to the lady, she matched with a man who claimed to be 33 years old and seemed charming, funny, and mature during their three-day online conversations.

However, when they finally agreed to meet in person, she was stunned to discover that the man was actually an elderly gentleman, far from the youthful photos he had posted on his profile.

The incident has since sparked debate on catfishing and deception in online dating, with many users warning others to always video call before meeting strangers in person.

See her viral post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST