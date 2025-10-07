Past PHOTO of Pastor ROBERT BURALE and controversial American preacher TD JAKES sparks reactions after his ex-wife hinted that he is “SIM 2”







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Kenyans on social media were left talking after a past photo of city preacher, Robert Burale, with renowned American Bishop, TD Jakes, resurfaced online, just days after Burale’s ex-wife, Rozinah Mwakideu, made cryptic remarks hinting that he could be “SIM 2.”

Appearing in a candid interview with her brother, media personality Alex Mwakideu, Rozinah claimed that she once stumbled upon inappropriate material involving men on Burale’s laptop, allegations that have since sparked heated speculation online.

Netizens have now been connecting the dots after the old photo of TD Jakes, whose personal life has occasionally been a topic of online debate, started circulating again, with many drawing wild theories.

See the photo and reactions among online users.

