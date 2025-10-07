He cannot beat the ‘SIM 2’ allegations – PHOTO of Pastor ROBERT BURALE and American preacher T.D. JAKES sets tongues wagging!







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 – An old photo of Kenyan pastor and motivational speaker, Robert Burale, with renowned American preacher T.D. Jakes has resurfaced and stirred reactions on social media.

The pic, taken over eight years ago, re-emerged following an explosive interview by Burale’s ex-wife, Rozinah Mwakideu, on her brother, Alex Mwakideu’s podcast.

Twelve years after their split, Rozinah described their brief marriage - just one year and two days - as her “biggest mistake” and “darkest period.”

She claimed Burale was emotionally detached and celibate throughout, even during their honeymoon, stating that “he never touched me.”

The interview took a darker turn when she alleged discovering unsettling content on Burale’s laptop, suggesting a hidden side that clashed with his public image.

The throwback photo with Jakes, who has recently faced scrutiny over alleged ties to controversial rapper, P. Diddy, and his infamous parties - has fueled speculation, with netizens drawing connections between Rozinah’s claims and Burale’s associations.

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST