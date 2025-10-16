Will this marriage last? Video of groom looking at the bride ‘suspiciously’ during their wedding has set tongues wagging (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 16, 2025 - Weddings are meant to be joyful, but one couple is trending for all the wrong reasons.

In the viral video, the groom appears visibly upset while trying to peek at the bride’s phone.

The bride is seen typing with a cheeky smile, something that seemed to clearly unsettle him.

The clip has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many calling the groom’s behavior a red flag.

Some viewers warned that his apparent jealousy could be a sign of deeper issues that could eventually rock their marriage.

Watch the video and reactions below.

Is it too late to call off the whole thing? pic.twitter.com/2PKSOHcBoq — Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Mothematiks) October 15, 2025

